Columbia, MO

City of Refuge, Catholic Charities join forces for World Refugee Day celebration

 3 days ago

"Whoever. Wherever. Whenever. Everyone has the right to seek safety."

That's the 2022 theme of World Refugee Day, which is celebrated around the world on June 20 each year but is being marked with a special event Saturday in Columbia sponsored by Catholic Charities of Central & Northern Missouri and City of Refuge.

The organizations will host a joint city-wide celebration at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area — also known as Cosmo Park — located at 1615 Business Loop 70 W. from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in recognition of the international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees globally.

The event was planned for Saturday instead of the recognized day itself to involve as many community members as possible, the groups announced in a news release.

More: How people in Columbia can help displaced Ukrainian refugees

“We are thrilled to celebrate our refugee friends,” said Debbie Beal, executive director for City of Refuge. “Our community is full of wonderful partners who invest in the lives of our new neighbors, year in and year out. This day has always been one that we greatly anticipate on the calendar, as it is an opportunity to highlight and share the diversity of cultures we love to interact with on a daily basis."

City of Refuge is a non-profit organization in Columbia that helps refugees "recover and regain control of their lives," per its mission statement. CCCNMO is an entity of the Diocese of Jefferson City and serves as the local resettlement agency for mid-Missouri.

The event will include catered food and food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and henna booths, among other family-friendly activities. There will also be cultural music and dance performances as well as resource booths.

More: Congolese refugee shares her culture with Columbia in new guest chef program

There will be over a dozen booths, each hosted by community partners in the areas of health care, transportation, family development, food security and education.

“We’re excited to feature many community agencies and providers that help make our area a great place to grow, individually and collectively,” said Valerie Berta, event organizer and community engagement coordinator for CCCNMO.

The strength and resilience of refugees deserves celebration, said Dan Lester, executive director of CCCNMO.

Upward of 500 people are expected at the celebration, with the groups coming together after having hosted separate World Refugee Day events in the past.

“We hope for a great turnout this at the World Refugee Day celebration that promises to be the biggest and best yet," Lester said.

The goal is to raise awareness of refugees, shift the narrative and break down barriers "to become a visual representation of a community interwoven," said Lacy Stroessner, community sponsorship coordinator for CCCNMO.

“It’s a sobering fact that there are over 84 million refugees worldwide — a number we can’t even really understand — but we can celebrate the newcomers who have resettled and made a new home in mid-Missouri, honoring their courage, listening to their stories, and welcoming them with open arms," Stroessner said.

