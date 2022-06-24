Air Race Classic Pilots Make Pit Stop In Ada

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There is a lot of options for those seeking fireworks this Fourth of July across Texoma. Johnston County Red, White, and Boom Celebration- Festivities begin Friday evening from 9 p.m. through 11:59 p.m., at the Tishomingo High School Football Field with festivities continuing Saturday. Lights on...
"Sovereign Oklahoma’s army— thirty-two boys all under twenty-one years and armed with heavy rifles—stood today Horatio-like on one end of a toll bridge spanning the Red River and defied ‘all of Texas’ to attack,” reported the El Reno Daily Tribune on July 24, 1931.
The Ole Miss Rebels won its first-ever Men's National Championship in baseball after defeating the Sooners 4-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series on Sunday. The Oklahoma (45-24) season comes to an end after an unlikely run to the College World Series that began with the Sooners projected to finish 6th in the Big 12.
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after the UTV she was riding in flipped over in Marshall County Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on the US Army Corps of Engineer property near Atlantic Drive approximately 10 miles south of Kingston. Troopers...
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Collin K. Satterfield, 36 of Ratliff City, OK. walked from a collision scene to the Ratliff City Fire Department for assistance. He was transported by Air Evac from Ratliff City Fire Department to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK. and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and head injuries.
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) — Dronedek, based in Indiana, is looking to stretch its wings in Oklahoma, and the company is starting in Durant. "We have a smart parcel locker," said the company's chief strategy officer Neerav Shah. "A smart mailbox that basically keeps products heated and cooled, safe, secure."
The southbound side of Interstate 35 has been reopened between Wayne and Pauls Valley after a crash on the Washita River Bridge. Only one lane of I-35 reopened due to ongoing construction. The crash caused the southbound side of the interstate to shut down Friday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man died in Earlboro, Oklahoma, after driving off the road and over a creek bed. Troopers said Kevin Kincade was driving west on Highway 9 near Chambers Road when he drove off the right side of the road. They said he hit a...
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Denison early Saturday morning. Police said offers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of South Mirick Avenue just before 2 a.m. A suspect identified as Derek Robinson of Durant,...
BRYAN COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY (KXII) - A chase through two counties last week started after two Dallas men stole three KitchenAid mixers and a sewing machine from a Madill Walmart. According to court documents filed in Marshall County, 31-year-old Nathan Jerome Young and 21-year-old Kobe Bryant Johnson are both charged...
The search is on for a man who deputies say attacked and ran over a woman as he was stealing her car. It happened in the small town of Canadian, which is north of McAlester. The woman was severely hurt and just had surgery on Thursday. News On 6's McKenzie...
DURANT – The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce recognized another member with a ribbon cutting in June. Twice Bak’d Bistro is a new member and in a new home. The establishment is taking up residence in the former home of Durant Station on First Ave. Owner Claudinia Keeton...
NORMAN, Okla. — Becky Vreeland, who is accused of killing her granddaughter and leaving her in a trash can faced a judge on Friday. She was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of Riley Nolan, 3. She is being held on a first-degree murder complaint and child neglect complaint. But she hasn’t been charged in Riley’s death.
