Will Vaulks 'disappointed' by Cardiff City treatment

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Vaulks says he is "disappointed at the way he was treated" at Cardiff. The Wales midfielder has joined Sheffield Wednesday after being released by the Bluebirds. Vaulks says he was left out of games last season so he would not trigger an extension clause in his Cardiff deal....

Will Vaulks
Mick Mccarthy
Steve Morison
