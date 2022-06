GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Nebraska woman is jail after police say she head-butted and kicked officers when they attempted to arrest her. Grand Island Police say they responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of East 8th St. around 6:00 Friday night. The check was called in for 31-year-old Wilda Hruby, who was wanted on a warrant out of Lancaster County. When officers attempted to arrest her, police say she head-butted and kicked them several times.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO