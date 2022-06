Oklahoma City Thunder rookies Jaylen Williams and Jaylin Williams recreated the Spider Man pointing meme when taking photos with the team. The Oklahoma City Thunder had an eventful NBA Draft night. Not only did they select Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren with the second-overall pick, but they drafted three other players on the night. Two of those players were Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams, who was selected 12th-overall, and Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams, picked in the second-round. Of course, that caused some to point out that both players have similar names.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO