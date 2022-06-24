Scottsboro woman arrested on drug-related charges, financial exploitation of the elderly

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office made multiple unrelated drug related arrests over the week. CCSO deputies observed suspicious vehicles at a closed business in the Valley Grove Community around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17. John Matthew Tworkowsky, 51, of Hayden, was identified as one of the drivers. He had multiple warrants with the Cullman Police Department and was arrested for the warrants. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tworkowsky was charged with dangerous drugs/drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA/possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA/multiple traffic offenses. On Saturday, June 18, CCSO deputies conducted a...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO