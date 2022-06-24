List: 4th of July 2022 fireworks events in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE ( WATE ) — East Tennessee Family Fun provided different locations across the region to enjoy the fireworks for the 4th of July .
Gatlinburg
First Independence Day Parade in the Nation
- Where: Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN
- Time 12 a.m.
- Free
Gatlinburg’s July 4th Fireworks Finale
- Where: Downtown Gatlinburg
- Time: 11:00-11:30 p.m.
- Free
Knoxville
City of Knoxville’s Festival on the 4th
- Where: World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St., Knoxville, TN
- Time: 5-10 p.m.
- Free
Fourth of July on Mabry’s Hill
- Where: Marby-Hazen House and Bethel Cemetery, 1711 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, TN
- Time: 5-10 p.m.
- Adults ages 16 and up ($15); Children between ages 5-15 ($5); Members of Mabry-Hazen House ($10); Children under the age of 5
Celebration of the Declaration of Independence
- Where: James White’s Fort, 205 E Hill Ave., Knoxville, TN
- Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
- Free
Farragut Independence Day Parade
- Where: From the intersection of Kingston Pike/Stadium Drive to Boring Road
- Time: 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Free
Lenior City
Lenoir City 4th of July Parade
- Where: Broadway – “C” Street to South Grand Street, Lenior City
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Free
Morristown
- Where: Cherokee Park Rd., Morristown, TN
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
- Free
Norris
- Where: Norris Commons, Norris, TN
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
- Free
Townsend
- Where: Field next to Highland Manor Inn & Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
- Free
Kingston
Smokin’ the Water July 4th Festival
- Where: Kingston City Park, 333 W Race St, Kingston, TN
- Time: 12:30 a.m.
- Free
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 1