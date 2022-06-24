Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina, Ramsey, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bottineau; Rolette A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN BOTTINEAU AND NORTHWESTERN ROLETTE COUNTIES THROUGH 930 PM CDT At 840 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of International Peace Garden, or 15 miles east of Bottineau, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dunseith around 850 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO