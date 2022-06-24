‘Jarring betrayal’: Kansas District Attorney refuses to criminalize abortions

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – A Kansas District Attorney has vowed to join 82 other District Attorneys across the U.S. in refusing to prosecute abortion cases after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that she will be joining other District Attorneys, “who are committed to use their well-established discretion and refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions, calling the criminalization of abortion care ‘a mockery of justice.'” The District Attorneys represent around 87 million people from 28 states according to Valdez’s statement.

The right to make a very personal decision is no longer available to many Americans,” Valdez said. “My office cannot and will not devote time and resources to pursue cases that erode public safety and compromise public health. Prosecutors have a duty and the authority to exercise discretion to pursue only cases that serve the community’s interest. Criminalizing this personal healthcare decision does not serve our community’s interest. Therefore, I have signed the pledge that my office will not criminalize those who seek or provide abortion. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez

Going further, Valdez said that abortions have been or soon will be banned in at least 26 states. She went on to say that Texas possessed “draconian and dangerous statutes” alongside Alabama where those who perform an abortion will face life sentences in prison.

Kansans will have the option of voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for the Value Them Both amendment later this year on Aug. 2, 2022.

To read the full letter from Valdez, see below:

MEDIA RELEASE DA Suzanne Valdez Pledge to Not Prosecute Abortions by Matthew Self on Scribd

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.