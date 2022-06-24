Rallies in Cleveland, Akron opposing Roe v. Wade overturn

Protests were held Friday afternoon in Cleveland and Akron as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Akron protest

The Big Love Network hosted a "reproductive justice vigil" in Akron as well to "mourn" their concerns about the decision, according to a Facebook post.

The event took place at Swisky Park at 4:30 p.m., it said. Organizers said they met to "primarily grieve and be there for each other."

Cleveland protest

Women's March Cleveland led the protest at Willard Park in downtown located next to city hall at 5:30 p.m., the release said.

“In short, greater Cleveland women and their supporters should be on standby and ready to rally at Willard Park in Cleveland hours after the U.S. Supreme Court releases its opinion,” said Kathy Wray Coleman, editor of Cleveland Urban News.

There were opening speeches by leaders of the group and protesters marched down the city streets following the speeches.

The Cleveland Police Department was present at the time of the protest, according to Mario Aldayuz, the president of Downtown Cleveland Residents Association, who shared a statement sent to him by Cleveland Police early Friday.

“Cleveland Police has a security plan in place to monitor protests and address any public safety concerns,” the statement reads. “Please remind residents and businesses if they see any suspicious activity today or throughout the weekend, to call 911."

