ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cyclist Dead After Toppling Over on Cross Island Parkway Bike Path in Bayside: NYPD

By email the author:
Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYNwM_0gLGuL5x00
FDNY ambulance EMS (Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A 54-year-old man is dead after falling off his bicycle in Bayside Thursday evening and hitting his head on the pavement.

Hsien Lin, of 35th Avenue in Linden Hill, was riding northbound on the Cross Island Parkway bike path– near Totten Road– at around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of his bike and subsequently fell to the pavement sustaining head trauma, according to police.

When the NYPD and EMS arrived on the scene, Lin was lying on the road. EMS transported him to North Shore University Manhasset Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Bayside#Linden#Cyclist#Accident#Ems
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy