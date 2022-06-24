Cyclist Dead After Toppling Over on Cross Island Parkway Bike Path in Bayside: NYPD

FDNY ambulance EMS (Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

A 54-year-old man is dead after falling off his bicycle in Bayside Thursday evening and hitting his head on the pavement.

Hsien Lin, of 35th Avenue in Linden Hill, was riding northbound on the Cross Island Parkway bike path– near Totten Road– at around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of his bike and subsequently fell to the pavement sustaining head trauma, according to police.

When the NYPD and EMS arrived on the scene, Lin was lying on the road. EMS transported him to North Shore University Manhasset Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased