MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 23-year-old suspect accused in the homicide of a co-worker in April at a Janesville business pleaded not guilty Monday, according to court records. Kevin Todd is accused of one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of recklessly endangering safety. He waived his preliminary hearing and will be bound over for trial. A jury trial is expected to be set, court records indicate, but a start date was not scheduled yet.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO