When considering how a team’s pass-rushing unit can improve, we don’t often talk about coaching. The discussion around upgrading a position group usually centers around players added through the draft, free agency or trade. This is understandable. The influence of coaching is often hard to discern. Thus, it is hard for fans to get excited about the addition of a new coach, simply because they are uncertain what impact that coach will have. Despite this ambiguity, however, I think Packers fans should be excited about what a recent addition to the defensive coaching staff can bring.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO