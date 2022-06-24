ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

‘Gold Bullet’ Nike Air Max 97s Retroing in 2023

By Brendan Dunne
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Gold Bullet” Nike Air Max 97, long one of the most beloved colorways of the late ’90s running sneaker, is coming back in 2023, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. There is no set release date for the shoes yet, but they should...

www.complex.com

Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi Res Blue”

As Ye continues to share new (questionable?) music with the world, he also keeps expanding the adidas Yeezy catalog. Recently, the beloved Yeezy Boost 700 emerged in a new “Hi Res Blue” colorway. A re-imagination of the iconic “Wave Runner” that’s restocked a handful of times since February...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Orange Patent Leather Lands On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low may not technically be 40 years old, but it’s helping celebrate Bruce Kilgore’s original design with handfuls of new styles. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in yet another smooth and patent leather ensemble, which arguably harkens back to the 2000s. The Air Force 1 is currently a heavily customized model, but at one point, it was kept relatively straightforward by the Swoosh. The rise in popularity of the BAPE STA most certainly influenced the experimental takes that began appearing on Kilgore’s creation throughout the aughts, with the patent leather back-half option capturing the era perfectly. Glossy orange-colored leather delivers a refreshing touch to nostalgia, allowing for the remainder of the shoe to don a tried-and-proven white and black mix.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Patent Leather Swooshes And Thick Embroidery Mark This Newest Nike Air Force 1

To appropriately celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the shoe in many a unique way. And this isn’t exclusive to collaborations, as GRs, too, have dialed things up in the past few months. Case in point: this newly-revealed colorway, which incorporates not just patent leather Swooshes but thick, embroidered branding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max 97
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey”

First rumored in early December 2021, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is finally set to release on June 20th. Unauthorized mockups of the pair depicted the ninth signature model in the Air Jordan series with textured light grey panels around the upper’s base and spine, while panels underneath reveled in a contrasting “Black” hue. The boldest hue of the bunch (“University Red”) landed at the top of the tongue and globe logo at the heel, which is also the case on the retail version of the shoe. Underfoot, sole units keep things simple in “White/Black,” not detracting from the titular “Particle Grey” hue.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronx Origins”

As part of the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary, the brand is retelling the story of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design via a series of campaigns and products. One of the moments touched on by the Swoosh is the sneaker’s significance in the Bronx. While it’s no secret that Baltimore saved the Air Force 1 Low, the “Bronx Origins” style nods to the fact that the shoe and New York City go hand-in-hand, in particular in the “B.X.” The arrangement found on the sneaker is relatively straightforward, but details like brass jewelry-reminiscent lace dubraes, vinyl-inspired profile swooshes and “BRONX ORIGINS” text visible through the semi-translucent outsole inject a special quality to the kicks.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green" Drops Next Year: First Look

Pretty well all of the 80s Air Jordan silhouettes are considered iconic, except for just one. That shoe just so happens to be the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that is oftentimes forgotten, however, it has received a bit of a resurgence in recent years thanks to Don C and Off-White collaborations. Now, Jumpman is looking to drop a plethora of new colorways, especially in 2023.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Light Bone”

Earlier this month, the Air Jordan 37 was leaked in great detail: we not only received a first look at the shoe but also a layout of its technical specs, from the carbon fiber shank to the double stacked Zoom. And today, just a little over a week thereafter, detailed images of the silhouette’s “Light Bone” colorway have surfaced.
APPAREL

