ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 35-year-old Roseburg man was cited and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers of the Farmers Market, thereby blocking the roadway.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO