Brian Laundrie’s parents knew where Gabby Petito’s body had when they put out a statement hoping she would be found, a civil court hearing has been told.Ms Petito’s parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt are suing the Laundries in Florida’s Sarasota County Circuit Court alleging that Chris and Roberta Laundrie deliberately withheld that their son had killed the vlogger before she was reported missing.At a hearing on Wednesday, the Petitos’ attorney Pat Reilly said the Laundries were liable over her death for not reporting to law enforcement what they knew.“It’s about what they did with the information they had. They...

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO