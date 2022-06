COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two women are in a Democratic primary runoff Tuesday to challenge U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who said this will be his last term if he is reelected. Author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews finished first and second, respectively, in a June 14 Democratic primary that was fairly evenly divided among the three contenders, all Black women.

