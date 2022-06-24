ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WATCH: Cleveland Right to Life speaks to press amid outcry from protesters

By Ian Cross
 3 days ago
Representatives from Cleveland Right to Life spoke to the media outside the steps of the Carl B. Stokes Courthouse in Cleveland Friday afternoon, but were at times drowned out by protesters who were yelling "Abortion is healthcare! Abortion is a right!"

Moments after Kate Makra, the group's executive director, began speaking, a handful of pro-choice protesters near the courthouse began the chant. Makra and the other pro-life speakers at the news conference continued to speak, at times speaking about the protesters' chants and directly to the protesters themselves.

Right to Life Cleveland speaks to press amid outcry from protesters

WEWS leads Cleveland TV stations at regional Emmy Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- WEWS Channel 5 was the big winner among Cleveland area TV stations at the 53rd annual Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards. The ceremony, held in person for the first time in three years in Indianapolis on Saturday, recognized the best in local television in the Cleveland, Indianapolis, Toledo and Fort Wayne markets over the past year.
Our Favorite Cleveland Sushi Spots

Cleveland is one of the largest cities in Ohio. Nestled on Lake Erie, this fantastic city has plenty of things for you to do while you visit or if you plan to move there. You can spend your summers on the lake, tour the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, visit the many craft breweries, and more.
