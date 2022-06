Russell Galbut’s GFO Investments picked up a hotel development site in South Beach, steps away from the Five Park condo tower the firm is co-developing with Terra. An affiliate managed by executives of Miami-based GFO paid $5.7 million for the two-story, 12-unit apartment complex at 1030 and 1050 Sixth Street, records show. The city of Miami Beach last year approved plans to redevelop the property into a 65-room hotel with a rooftop pool and restaurant, Gema Ruiz with Cedano Realty Advisors said in an email.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO