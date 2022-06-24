ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Woman wanted for questioning about homicide: Escambia Co. Deputies

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzdVW_0gLGs7tS00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for questioning after a man was found shot in Escambia County.

Lajoyce Patrice Miles is wanted for questioning after deputies found a man’s body Thursday, June 23 at the 3700 block of James Street, near Mobile Highway. Deputies were called to investigate after receiving reports of a dead body. Deputies found the man’s remains and believe he was shot several times.

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run: Florida Highway Patrol

Miles is only wanted for questioning about the homicide. If you have any information about Miles’ whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for double homicide at Attucks Court apartments

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened at Attucks Court apartments. Tavarras Vonshay Thomas, 42, is wanted for two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of Cieric Parker, 24, and Dominique Bullard, 18. The pair were shot at […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Coyote Ugly parking lot stabbing, 1 arrested: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested 24-year-old Jared Granados for stabbing someone in the lower back early Sunday morning, according to a news release. Deputies responded to Coyote Ugly Saloon on Harbor Boulevard for a fight in the parking lot. Deputies arrived around 12:30 a.m. to two people knocked out […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for debit card fraud suspects

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for suspects that allegedly fraudulently used a debit card to make a purchase at a Beulah Road grocery store earlier this month. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspects were seen leaving the grocery store on the 8600 block of...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested after car-jacking, police chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested two people Sunday, June 26 after a car and foot chase. Police said in a news release the men are connected to a carjacking that occurred Saturday, June 25. Police responded to the call at Woodside Apartments. They learned the alleged carjacking happened across the street at the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

14-year-old leads police on chase down Government Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers pursued a 14-year-old male driver at 1 a.m. Monday after the teen refused to stop, according to a department news release. Officers attempted to stop the driver on Government Street and Houston Street. The teenager then fled, leading police on a chase. After hitting a retaining wall, the […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woman Wanted#Violent Crime#Escambia Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

Bicyclist shot on Cuba Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A victim was riding a bicycle early Sunday evening on Cuba Street when he was shot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police said that on Sunday at approximately 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cuba Street in reference to one shot. Officers discovered the victim was on a bicycle when an unknown male and an unknown female in a vehicle drove up and shot him.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jesse Knighten

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jesse Knighten, who has connections to Baldwin County. Jesse Knighten was convicted of Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the United States District […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

‘This is an everybody problem’: Pensacola police, community activists seek solutions to gun violence

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Recent gun violence in Pensacola has community activists and police coming together to try to find solutions. Just steps away from where two young adults were killed last week, leaders from across Pensacola met Monday morning to express their disgust with gun violence in Pensacola and Escambia County. “Of course, this […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police chase ends with crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase involving Mobile Police and a stolen vehicle ended with a crash on Sunday. Investigators said officers spotted the car at Airport Boulevard and I-65 and tried to stop it. The driver took off and tried to get away from police until he crashed into a tree at Chidester Avene and Myrtle Street.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman killed in crash on Lott Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Wilmer woman died Saturday evening in a crash on Lott Road. It happened around 6 p.m. just north of Georgetown in Mobile County. State Troopers said Donna M. Curley, 57, was killed when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Body discovered at beach resort: Orange Beach Police

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning. Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Rental Condominiums. That’s just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The body of a woman was discovered at […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Road & Track

Florida Sheriff's Office Adds Seized C7 Corvette Z06 to Its Fleet

A county sheriff's office in Florida just added a bit more speed to its fleet. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it added a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to its lot. The 650-hp supercar was acquired through an asset forfeiture seizure from a suspect facing felony drug charges. "No...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Wilmer woman killed in single-vehicle crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, has claimed the life of a Wilmer woman. Donna M. Curley, 57, was fatally injured when the 2013 Nissan Frontier she was driving veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Curley...
WILMER, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy