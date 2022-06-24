ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

PennDOT issues end-of-month update for local interchange project

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — PennDOT is providing an end-of-June update for the local interchange/Route 26 project near Bellefonte as work continues.

The work zone is located along I-80 near Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on I-80 and Route 26. PennDOT said drivers should anticipate the following during the week of June 27:

I-80 eastbound:

  • During daylight hours, I-80 eastbound is in a long-term configuration that sees traffic in the left lane using the crossover to I-80 westbound. Traffic in the travel lane remains on I-80 eastbound and will be shifted onto the shoulder while passing through the work zone. When exiting the work zone, traffic on the shoulder will return to the travel lane and traffic from the crossover will rejoin I-80 eastbound in the left lane
  • Eastbound work will continue as follows:
    • Overnight Sunday, June 26
    • Overnight Monday, June 27
    • Overnight Wednesday, June 29
    • During the day Thursday, June 30
    • Overnight Thursday, June 30
  • All traffic will be placed into a single lane and directed onto the new crossover at mile marker 162
  • Overnight hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Daylight hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • On Tuesday night, June 28, into Wednesday, June 29, the crossover will be closed for a lane/shoulder. Travel delays should be expected

I-80 westbound

  • I-80 westbound is now in its long-term configuration for the summer with two lanes shifted to the right. The right (travel) lane rides on the outside shoulder, and the left (passing) lane rides on what was the travel lane

Flaggers will be on the roadway on Route 26 about a mile east of the KOA campground to enforce an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work and roadway widening continues. Lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day, according to PennDOT.

Work scheduled for this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure, and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

PennDOT said I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc., of State College, is the contractor for the $5 million project.

For ongoing up-to-date information on the project, visit penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad .

It’s reported the local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and make improvements on Jacksonville Road.

In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three-phase will support the regional fright economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

