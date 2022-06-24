Armed robbery at Chick-Fil-A in High Point, suspect at-large

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at a Chick-Fil-A location in High Point was the victim of an armed robbery on Thursday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police came to the Chick-Fil-A location at 3855 John Gordon Lane at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after getting reports of an armed robbery.

The area surrounding the Chick-Fil-A (Google Maps)

Officers say that the suspect used a weapon to rob an employee of the Chick-Fil-A in the drive-thru line. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect was described as the following:

Black male

Driving a black Hyundai Sonata, model 2014 or newer

Photo of the Hyundai Sonata driven by the suspect (courtesy of the High Point Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.