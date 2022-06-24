The Supreme Court Just Overturned Roe v. Wade. Now What?

MADISON, Wis. — Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they'll work with lawmakers next year to pass legislation that will update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban, which led doctors across Wisconsin to stop providing abortions on Friday after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark abortion rights decision in Roe v. Wade.Some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of a law that had been on the books for 173 years but wasn't enforced due to the Roe decision.Abortion opponents want lawmakers to completely ban surgical abortions and to block medication abortions, a technology that wasn't around when the 1849 law...

