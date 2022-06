Two women are in the hospital Saturday after being shot in the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego. San Diego Police officers were called at 10:34 p.m. Friday to Fifth Avenue and F Street where witnesses said an argument began between two groups of people and one suspect shot at the other group, wounding one woman in the torso area and another in the hand, Officer Robert Heims said.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO