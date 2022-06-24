ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Updated army policy allows hand, back of neck tattoos

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Army made changes to its tattoo policy allowing soldiers the ability to have ink on more parts of their body.

Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth made the new restrictions official after signing off on it on Thursday. Soldiers will now be able to have tattoos on their hands, behind their ears and on the back of their necks, according to the U.S. Army .

However, there are still some limitations as soldiers are only allowed to have one tattoo on each hand and must not be longer than one inch in length. Behind the ear tattoos must also measure one inch long and one back of the neck tattoo can only be two inches. Face tattoos are still prohibited.

Army recruits with tattoos in the newly allowed areas previously had to request an exception before being processed into service. Military Personnel Management Director and Major General Doug Stitt said the updated policy will help open the door for more people who want to serve.

“We always review policy to keep the Army as an open option to as many people as possible who want to serve,” Stitt said. “This directive makes sense for currently serving Soldiers and allows a greater number of talented individuals the opportunity to serve now.”

The full memorandum on solider tattoos can be found on the U.S. Army website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

