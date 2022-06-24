The Straub Inde Music Fest takes the stage in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Straub Inde Music Fest, featuring local artists, will take to the stage for a day of fun and family activities.

On Saturday, June 25 starting at Noon, whether it’s rain or shine, the music fest will kick off its events and performances. The event will feature live performances from local bands and artists throughout the day until 10 p.m.

Adult tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 online here . Pre-bought tickets also include a 22 oz. 150th Anniversary Celebration commemorative plastic mug. Adult tickets at the door are $35 each and children (ages 23 and under) are $5. Children’s tickets must be bought at the door.

BAND LINE UP:

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. More information can be found on their website .

