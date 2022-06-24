ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

The Straub Inde Music Fest takes the stage in Elk County

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laBbu_0gLGpl1m00

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Straub Inde Music Fest, featuring local artists, will take to the stage for a day of fun and family activities.

On Saturday, June 25 starting at Noon, whether it’s rain or shine, the music fest will kick off its events and performances. The event will feature live performances from local bands and artists throughout the day until 10 p.m.

Wild West weekend returns to Old Bedford Village

Adult tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 online here . Pre-bought tickets also include a 22 oz. 150th Anniversary Celebration commemorative plastic mug. Adult tickets at the door are $35 each and children (ages 23 and under) are $5. Children’s tickets must be bought at the door.

BAND LINE UP:

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. More information can be found on their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield Arts Theatre to host Shrek the Musical in July

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nonprofit arts center in Clearfield will be hosting six musical performances about everyone’s favorite ogre. The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) will be performing the Tony Award-winning Shrek the Musical on July 7-9 and 14-16. Each show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Based on the 2001 […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Mayfield Restaurant moving location to Capitol Hotel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Mayfield Restaurant in Hollidaysburg is already upgrading its location after opening in November 2020. The American restaurant is moving up the street to the old Capital Hotel on Allegheny Street. The new location will triple its number of seating of 26 and will feature a bar downstairs. Owner Maddy Martinsen said […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest returns to State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The fifth annual Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest kicked off on Friday in downtown State College. Presented by local theater company, Tempest Productions, the festival will showcase Centre County’s professional and pre-professional theater, dance and performing arts groups. The festival will feature more than 100 artists in dozens of […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County airport holds community day event

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A community event in Clearfield County was held Saturday to raise awareness for the airport. The first-ever 2022 Clearfield airport community day’s main goal was to showcase the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport to the public. The day started at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and the event ended at 3 p.m. Families […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Elk County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Elk County, PA
Sports
Elk County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Campers Paradise accepting donations for animal shelter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Campers Paradise held a camp for cause event that allowed them to donate over $500 and numerous pet supply items. Campers Paradise annually holds an event that allows campers to stay for a discounted price as long as they donate at least 25 pounds of pet supplies. These supplies are […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Elk Run fire company celebrating 100th anniversary

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Elk Run fire company is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a festival. The festival will run the 24th and 25th with gates opening at 6 p.m. However, there is no cost to enter. Everything is free and there are many things to do. For kids there are rides, firefighter […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure notice in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There will be a road closure in Patton in order for workers to perform maintenance on a railroad crossing. From June 30 through July 1, Thomas Mill Road/Route 4024 will be closed as RJ Corman Railroad performs maintenance on the crossing’s traffic control, which is provided by Road Safe Traffic […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Meeting to discuss regionalization of police depts. in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members in Clearfield County have the chance to weigh in on the regionalization of two police departments. The Police Commission Committee will be discussing the regionalization of the Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough Police Departments. The town hall meeting is set for Wednesday June 29 at 6 p.m. It […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inde#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Co Townes 5#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

The finale of the 100 Year Anniversary Celebration of Jefferson County Station 30, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, in Punxsutawney. Submitted by Melissa Craft-McAfoos. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Happy Valley Adventure Bureau announces tourism grant recipients

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau announced the recipients of their 2022-2023 tourism grants on Thursday. Through a partnership with the Centre County Board of Commissioners, the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau awarded over $636,000 in grant funding. A record number of 75 applications were submitted to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. 56 […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
State College

Regional Tire and Auto Repair Chain Looking to Open in Former Sears Service Center

A regional chain of tire and auto service shops is looking to breathe new life into the former Sears Auto Center next to the Nittany Mall. Bloomsburg-based Steve Shannon Tire and Auto and mall owner Nittany Centre Realty recently requested approval from College Township to subdivide the lot at 183 Shiloh Road, where Sears Auto operated from 1998 until it closed in December 2019.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Rappel ‘Over the Edge’ to raise awareness for recovery

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pennsylvania non-profits and their supporters are going ‘Over the Edge’. rappelling down the side of a State College high-rise apartment building on Saturday, June 25. It’s all to raise awareness for addiction and mental health recovery and gather funding to support the Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance and the Pennsylvania […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

State College Rotary awards $10,000 to non-profits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Downtown Rotary Club awarded over $10,000 to Centre County non-profits on Thursday, June 23. The club raised the funds through a series of events, including a fall mum sale, winter pie sale, and annual spring spaghetti dinner. The proceeds were distributed to 11 organizations working on children […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT update for Route 26 and Route 45

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – As work continues on a Route 26/Route 45 intersection in State College improvement the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an end-of-June update. The work zone is located about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills. The completion of pile driving for the footing of the northern side of […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

New outlet store to open in downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Rotella’s restaurant in State College will be home to a new outlet store from a popular family owned farm in the area. Way Fruit Farm will be opening its new store along Calder Way Alley in downtown where they will be selling fresh fruit with a café and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

DEP holds public hearing on water quality in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to find the highly toxic chemical “PFAS” in Benner Township’s water wells. Because of this, a public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss their response efforts. This includes their bottled water deliveries and installations of home-treatment systems to residents with wells […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Sunday storms in the offing

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a hazardous weather outlook for all of Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties:. Thunderstorms with brief heavy downpours are possible this afternoon. into early tonight. The NWS says the storms will be scattered starting at 3...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Advocacy group calls for guardianship reform in PA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA ADAPT, an organization advocating for disability rights, is asking for a review of what they call “Pennsylvania’s broken guardianship system.” When an individual lacks the capacity to make certain decisions, a substitute decision-maker, or “guardian”, can act on their behalf, according to the disability rights of Pennsylvania. PA ADAPT […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy