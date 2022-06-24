Bennett, Oliver, Pitcock Named To Kentucky All-Star Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A dozen days have passed since I’ve written about D.J. Wagner, the Must-Have basketball recruit in the prep class of 2023 for the universities of Louisville and Kentucky. A passport is no longer optional if you intend to remain in the front row of...
Lyon County High School star Travis Perry has picked up an offer from Kentucky and head coach John Calipari. Perry, who is poised to become the state’s all-time leading high school scorer, announced the offer on social media:. Perry has a number of high-major officers, including Ole Miss, Missouri,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the WDRB family has a lot to celebrate this week. Anchor and Reporter Christie Battista is now engaged. Her boyfriend, Craig, got down on one knee over the weekend. He proposed while the couple was hiking at Red River Gorge with their family — and she said yes!
This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former local basketball star was killed in a Buechel neighborhood shooting. Vincent Crutcher, 34, was a basketball star at Pleasure Ridge Park High School who graduated in 2006. Police say Crutcher was shot early Thursday morning on Heatherview Road near Breckenridge Lane. He was taken...
Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition? The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the (...)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July is right around for the corner, and for many, this will be the first in-person celebration in over two years. There are many firework displays and events that will be taking place in an around the Louisville area. Here is a running list of events that you can be on the lookout for during your Fourth of July weekend celebrations.
I love motorhomes. If or when I ever get one, I will move into it. It will be my address. Maybe we'll pull a Nomadland one day and tour the country. Regardless, I am completely enamored of the best gift ever given to the long-distance road warrior. It was just seven years ago that my family was staying with my uncle in Silver City, New Mexico, and I was offered his motorhome as my guest bedroom; they were out of space in the house. I reacted like a little kid.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first "probable case" of monkeypox in the state of Kentucky has been identified in a Louisville resident. The patient is from Jefferson County and did initially test positive for monkeypox. State health officials only consider it a "probable" moneypox infection. The initial testing is done...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington for the first time since 2010. Horse Mania is a special art project that fills the streets of downtown, but instead of enjoying the attraction some people are turning to vandalism. The artwork that is meant to inspire people, is being disrespected.
Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
RABBIT HASH, Ky. — A lot of people and places are looking for ways to save with the rising gas prices across the country and Cincinnati. Now through August, the Rabbit Hash Ferry will be free. Membership is free and the ferry operates daily, Sunday through Thursday from 11...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD responded to a shooting around 1a.m. Sunday morning to reports of shooting on the 7900 block of Cedar Brook Drive in the Okolona neighborhood. According to police, the victim was sitting outside when someone fired shots from a vehicle and drove away. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s new abortion ban is being challenged by abortion-rights supporters. They filed a lawsuit Monday arguing that women are being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution. The suit was filed in Louisville. It takes aim at a 2019 Kentucky law that called for an immediate halt to nearly all abortions in the event that the Roe v. Wade ruling were to be overturned. The state law went into effect Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court ended women’s constitutional protections for abortions. The suit asks a judge to temporarily block the so-called trigger law.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The price you pay for trash pick up may be changing. Recycling is coming back to Bowling Green and Warren County, but it’s going to operate a little differently than in years past. Scott Waste is no longer the exclusive waste collector for the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The recent shooting death of a Louisville man on Father's Day is now sparking conversation among city leaders. Tremont Tobin, 40, was found dead after he was gunned down in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Police said video evidence showed a man named Gregory Bell walking up and shooting him.
Comments / 0