What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. The victim was 19-year-old, Jamarius Williams. He was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, which was shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Officials said that an autopsy...
An Illinois man was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Friday on two warrants from December of 2020. Forty-eight-year-old Roy E Adams was arrested by Shelby County authorities on a warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on traffic tickets from September 2020 for alleged speeding and no seatbelt. Total bond was set at $185.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One person died after a shooting that occurred in Springfield on Sunday. The County Coroner confirmed that the victim was a 19-year-old man. Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived at Lions Court, off Johnson Park Drive, they encountered a vehicle attempting to transport […]
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County State's Attorney said a man is in custody after a bar fight that sent a person to the hospital. Julia Reitz said police arrested Brendan L. Trumann, 19 of Savoy, for one count of Aggravated Reckless Driving, a class 4 felony, one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a class 4 felony, and one count of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, a class 2 felony.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Jamarius Williams. Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the back. ORIGINAL:. A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting Sunday in Springfield. Springfield Police were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A Savoy teenager was charged with three felonies on Monday following a hit-and-run incident on the University of Illinois campus that went viral on social media. 19-year-old Brendan Trumann was charged on one count each of Aggravated Reckless Driving, DUI and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident. Champaign County […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Savoy man is facing multiple charges after reportedly driving under the influence, pointing a BB gun at people, running someone over, and damaging a cemetery. Champaign Police say it all started around 1:45 a.m. Sunday that Brendan L. Trumann, 19, was kicked out of...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to find two thieves. A person from Champaign County had their credit card stolen, and police say two women have been using it to pay for thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from various Menards stores across the area. In total, the two women have stolen […]
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Springfield. 26-year-old Thomas Shephard of Springfield died Thursday night in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Coroner Jim Allmon says an autopsy confirmed that Shephard died of multiple stab wounds. Springfield police say he...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man. The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a […]
June 27, 2022 – According to the CDC, Macon County is now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting a total of 20 counties rated at High Community Level. Those include some of the counties around the Chicago metropolitan area, counties around Peoria and Champaign in central Illinois, and counties in Southern Illinois, as well as Macon County. An additional 47 counties throughout the state are now rated at Medium Community Level.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed a man’s death that occurred late Thursday night. Officials say that the 26-year-old male arrived at the emergency room after sustaining what appeared to be sharp force injury wounds. He was announced dead shortly after his arrival at 11:19 p.m. This death is being investigated […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set for a man accused of leading Decatur Police on a chase throughout town Thursday. Jail records indicate bond was set at $250,000 for Patrick Hutton. This comes after officers said he was seen holding a gun in a car near Jasper and Eldorado streets. Police heard a shot […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District have partnered to address a public safety concern. The issue, in particular, is how unused and discarded tires can be a prime breeding ground for mosquitos, who may carry infections and illnesses, due to how tires are able to hold […]
Decatur city leader told WAND News a meeting will be held Tuesday to continue discussions on a new ambulance service for Decatur. Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton said in statement:. “The City of Decatur learned from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital more than a week ago that DAS would be dissolving....
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a couple following an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents into the death of a 3-year-old girl. According to ISP, 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina Simelton, both from Carbondale, were arrested and charged with...
McLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A McLean County mother who was deemed unfit to stand trial in march remains unfit. Kimberlee Burton is charged with concealing the death of her 7-month-old daughter, Zaraz Walker. Her next hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, September 30. Copyright 2022...
DECATUR — Decatur school district leaders are in talks with the Decatur Park District about potentially building a new facility in Lincoln Park on the city's west side, the school district confirmed Monday evening. In a statement, the district said it is exploring replacing the district's oldest buildings, Dennis...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal workplace safety inspectors have determined that two contractors are responsible for exposing workers to fall hazards, such as the fall that killed Scott W. Adams at the Mapleton foundry last December. OSHA conducted an investigation into Adams’ death, and in doing so, learned that...
Comments / 0