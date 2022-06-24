What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases

June 27, 2022 – According to the CDC, Macon County is now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting a total of 20 counties rated at High Community Level. Those include some of the counties around the Chicago metropolitan area, counties around Peoria and Champaign in central Illinois, and counties in Southern Illinois, as well as Macon County. An additional 47 counties throughout the state are now rated at Medium Community Level.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO