Elvis Presley fans slam new biopic as ‘inaccurate’ after flick leaves out ‘major storyline’ of rock legend’s life

Moviegoers have left the building. And many are all shook up over the fact the new Elvis biopic simply glosses over a major part of the rock legend's life.

Warning: Spoilers follow.

Austin Butler plays a young, vibrant Elvis in the singer's biopic Credit: AP

A bloated Elvis performs in Providence, R.I. on May 23, 1977, just weeks before his sudden death Credit: AP

Director Baz Luhrmann's "epic, big-screen spectacle...explores the life and music of Elvis Presley," according to the film's official website.

And with a run time of two hours 39 minutes, fans expected the film to be all-encompassing.

However, many left wanting a little less conversation, and a little more action - especially when it came to the King's downfall.

The end of Elvis' life is fraught with his battle with obesity and addiction to pills.

But to those who reacted online, the movie barely touches on the truth.

"My biggest disappointment was basically not addressing the pills at all til the very end," one moviegoer remarked on an online discussion board.

Another agreed: "It spends too much time on certain points of his life and then rushes through or skips past other parts. We don't really see his drug abuse."

While a third shared: "They don`t want you to remember Elvis as a drug addict."

However, the singer's death is nearly as storied as his life.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Elvis' stepbrother, David E Stanley, relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack.

David, who worked for his brother from the age of 16, was at Graceland on that fateful August 16, 1977 day, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.

He said Elvis sank his last cocktail of pills and collapsed on the toilet at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

The author and filmmaker, who worked as Elvis's bodyguard and tour manager, remembers how he saw his brother's face buried into the carpet while his broken hearted dad Vernon shouted: "Come on, Elvis, breathe!"

In an exclusive interview, David said: "I arrived as the paramedic walked in and I said, 'It's a drug overdose'.

"I didn't panic because I'd pulled him out of a dozen overdose situations.

"I ran up the steps, into his room, the bathroom where Elvis was laying in the fetal position. Vernon was at his feet moaning: 'My son is dead'.

"I saw his face buried in the carpet. I don't know whether he fell off the toilet when he had his heart attack.

'IT WAS AN OVERDOSE'

"But no he was not eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, like all these conspiracy theorists claim. It was a drug overdose.

"When I saw him I knew he was gone, rigor mortis had sent in, his eyes were rolled back and face blue bloated.

"When the paramedics rolled Elvis over and asked: 'What do we have here?', I said: 'A drug overdose'.

"And Vernon looked at me with anger, but it was obvious as there was paraphernalia and empty syringes laying around the body."

'HE'S GONE'

Elvis, who had battled severe drug addiction problems in the years leading up to his death, was rushed to hospital.

Doctors spent half an hour trying to revive him before announcing to David "He's gone".

"My initial reaction was anger of 'How could you do this to me? How could you die like this.' Elvis should not have passed away like that.

"It hit me hard for two years afterwards I just drank and got stoned. I was lost for a while."

COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Post-mortem tests showed Elvis was suffering from advanced cardiovascular disease, emphysema and bowel disorders. His blood contained at least ten different prescription drugs.

An investigation into his doctor Dr Nichopoulos — aka Dr Nick — later discovered that in the eight months up to his death, Elvis was prescribed an incredible 8,805 pills and injectable drugs, including powerful painkillers taken at a rate only common in terminally ill cancer patients.

The doctor was cleared by the Tennessee health board after claiming he only prescribed them to keep his patient off illegal street drugs.

David said he recalls how Elvis spiraled into drug abuse after his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Hanks in the new movie Elvis, forced him to work a grueling schedule and stifled his creativity.

David wrote a book about his life with Elvis entitled My Brother Elvis: The Final Years.

The Sun contacted the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation at Graceland for comment.

Elvis seen here in his healthy living days Credit: Rex

At the end of his life Elvis was addicted to pills, and died on the toilet Credit: Rex