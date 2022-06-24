ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking Monday off for Juneteenth, it was a pretty light week at...

www.alxnow.com

alxnow.com

City Council to adopt resolution to protect abortion access in Alexandria

The Alexandria City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday night to protect access to abortions in the city. The resolution, which was initially drafted by Councilman Kirk McPike, lays out several steps that the city will take. “We call upon the General Assembly of Virginia and the United States...
#Alexandria#The Supreme Court
New Pittsburgh Courier

Rev. Barber is ready to mobilize beyond a Juneteenth rally

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—In June 1968, the disciples of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took over Washington DC in a Poor People’s march and campaign with thousands of signs calling for an end of segregation, voting rights, and decent wages for all people. Fifty-four years later, a new crowd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s COVID-19 emergency declaration expires this Thursday

There have been no new deaths related to COVID-19, and cases continue to rise. In the meantime, Alexandria’s two-and-a-half-year-long state of emergency will expire on June 30. The declaration was made by Council in March 2020 — at the onset of the pandemic — and has been extended five...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott celebrates Pride in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott is wearing a shirt that says 'We Are One, Baltimore' in support of the movement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
POLITICS
Inside Nova

Roe v. Wade-related arson, graffiti investigation underway at Reston church

Fairfax County police are investigating an arson and vandalism at a Catholic church in Reston following Friday's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Fire crews were called to the St. John Neumann Catholic Community Church at 11900 Lawyers Road at 6:45 a.m. Sunday for smoldering mulch. Firefighters detected...
RESTON, VA
rockvillenights.com

Donald Trump-endorsed Maryland governor hopeful Dan Cox to hold car rally at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Concerned Americans Seeking Truth will host a car rally for Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM. "Bring your cars, vans, SUVs, trucks and parade with us to support Dan Cox for governor of the great state of Maryland," the event announcement reads. Cox, a Maryland state delegate from Frederick County, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. He faces Gov. Larry Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz, attorney and former state delegate Robin Ficker, and attorney Joe Werner in the July 19 GOP primary.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County executive bars employee travel to states banning abortions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County employees have been directed to not travel to states that ban abortion. Following the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health on Friday, County Executive Marc Elrich issued the business-related travel ban saying states like Alabama, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, and over a dozen others put the health and safety of Montgomery County employees at risk.
Inside Nova

Prince William County planners back Jefferson Plaza redevelopment

A defunct Woodbridge shopping center could soon be replaced with affordable housing. During its June 22 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval of a request to rezone the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge. Potomac, Md.-based Foulger-Pratt Development LLC wants to construct 240 affordable multifamily units...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: June 20-24

The weekend is almost here. Before you try to process the end of the Roe v. Wade era or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
ROANOKE, VA
hillrag.com

Register for Tuesday’s Job Fair at Arena Stage

Disrict residents are invited to participate in a job fair on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Arena Stage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. But registration is required!. Candidates will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers from the following organizations:. Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID) and;. The event...
WASHINGTON, DC
Jezebel

Right-Wingers Have Started Vandalizing Libraries and Schools

Anyone even remotely familiar with Twitter.com is likely aware that the term “groomer” has become as ubiquitously misused as “gaslight.” Now, in the midst of concurrent censorship conflicts—from bans on books to sexual education to drag queen events—right-wing extremists are taking it beyond social media and vandalizing libraries and schools, as they’ve done to abortion providers for decades.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

