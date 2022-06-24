ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Taylor Swift Shares Her Thoughts On Roe V. Wade Decision

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43C8Wr_0gLGnY0H00
Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is speaking out against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , saying she is "absolutely terrified.

In a 6-3 vote on Friday (June 24), SCOTUS overturned the landmark ruling decided in 1973 that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion, protecting a pregnant person's right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Following the news, the "Evermore" singer voiced her frustrations on Twitter after the court's ruling, quote tweeting a lengthy statement from former First Lady Michelle Obama who said she was "heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Echoing the First Lady's statement, Swift said, "I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that."

Many fans were quick to thank Swift for speaking out against the ruling that has left pro-choice advocates around the country devastated and were grateful she was using her platform to lift up organizations like Planned Parenthood and The United State of Women Reproductive Justice Hub that were mentioned in Obama's letter.

In addition to Swift, other celebrities spoke against the SCOTUS decision, including her "Nothing New (Taylor's Version)" collaborator Phoebe Bridgers who opened up about her own decision to have an abortion and why it was important to tell her story.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Mariah Carey says explaining Supreme Court ruling to daughter is ‘unfathomable’

Mariah Carey has expressed “disappointment” over having to try to explain the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade to her young daughter. On Friday (24 June), the Supreme Court announced that Roe v Wade had been overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion in America. The decision marks a grim reversal of abortion rights protections in the US that could force millions of American women to carry pregnancies to term or seek care in states or countries where it is protected. The ruling effectively ends 50 years of federal protections for abortion access, with the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Meadow Walker Shares Her Experience With Abortion While Condemning the “Absolutely Heartbreaking” Reversal of Roe v. Wade

Meadow Walker has shared her own abortion story while denouncing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to her Instagram to mark June 24 as “a huge setback in history” that has led to “a profound injustice to women across the United States.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen's 'F-- You' to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury'The Janes' Directors on "Unimaginable Anger" of Doc's Underground Abortion Activists as Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. WadePresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#Scotus#Planned Paren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'This is so awesome. It's a miracle!' GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene joins pro-life celebrations after Roe v Wade is overturned by SCOTUS - with DC police 'fully-activated' as US braces for weekend of rioting and violence

Controversial Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said the end of Roe v Wade is 'a miracle', as Washington DC's police was 'fully-activated' in anticipation of a weekend of rioting and violence. Speaking moments after the Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 opinion Friday, Greene said: 'I think it’s a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’

A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Roe v. Wade overturned: Rev. Franklin Graham, other faith leaders react to 'significant' abortion ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States handed down a ruling on Friday, June 24, 2022, to overturn Roe v. Wade and the subsequent case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Friday abortion ruling gives states the power to set their own abortion laws. The Roe ruling had, for nearly half a century, permitted abortions in the first two trimesters of pregnancy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

161K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy