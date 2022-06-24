Taylor Swift Shares Her Thoughts On Roe V. Wade Decision

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is speaking out against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , saying she is "absolutely terrified.

In a 6-3 vote on Friday (June 24), SCOTUS overturned the landmark ruling decided in 1973 that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion, protecting a pregnant person's right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Following the news, the "Evermore" singer voiced her frustrations on Twitter after the court's ruling, quote tweeting a lengthy statement from former First Lady Michelle Obama who said she was "heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Echoing the First Lady's statement, Swift said, "I'm absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that."

Many fans were quick to thank Swift for speaking out against the ruling that has left pro-choice advocates around the country devastated and were grateful she was using her platform to lift up organizations like Planned Parenthood and The United State of Women Reproductive Justice Hub that were mentioned in Obama's letter.

In addition to Swift, other celebrities spoke against the SCOTUS decision, including her "Nothing New (Taylor's Version)" collaborator Phoebe Bridgers who opened up about her own decision to have an abortion and why it was important to tell her story.