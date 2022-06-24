ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

UC San Diego hands out first-of-its-kind surf scholarship

By Matt Meyer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGMrR_0gLGn4qy00

SAN DIEGO — Football, baseball, basketball: Major American sports have long served as a potential ticket to a college education for student-athletes — or at least a source of some financial support.

Despite the sport’s deep meaning to coastal communities like San Diego, surfing hasn’t traditionally been included on that list.

But now that’s changing: With help from alumni, parents, community members and other boosters, UC San Diego is handing out the first college surf scholarships ever recognized by the National Scholastic Surfing Association , which governs youth competition in the U.S.

Pregnant sea lion found on resort golf course miles from shore

Makena Burke, a 19-year-old Ventura native, is the program’s proud first recipient. More young Tritons are expected to receive funds in the near future. Surfing is a club sport at the school, as opposed to NCAA-governed teams, and Burke is one of only a few club athletes to receive such funding.

In a letter to potential donors, the UC San Diego Surf Team explained why it was raising money to help bring more “surf-scholars” to the school and support their education.

“Between 1969 and 2019, the Surf team won seven national championships, making it one of the most successful sports organizations in UC San Diego history,” a spokesperson wrote. “The Tritons remain competitive BUT have not won a national championship in 16 years.

“The team continues to thrive and showcase success in other ways, but they are hungry for the #1 spot.”

Burke got the memo, apparently. Just weeks after receiving the first-of-its-kind scholarship, she became the NSSA’s 2022 national college women’s champion. In an Instagram post celebrating the win, she shouted out her teammates who also medaled in the competition and the team for placing third overall.

The young surfer, a freshman pre-med student, says she never dreamed surfing could boost her career in the classroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNZyN_0gLGn4qy00
The UC San Diego Surf Team celebrates its multiple podium finishes at the 2022 NSSA College Championships (Photo: Ethan Garcia/@ethangarcia.23)

“Until now, I never imagined that a scholarship for surfing could exist,” Burke said in a statement provided by the school. “I am honored to be the inaugural recipient of this award and excited that it will encourage a new generation of surf-scholars. … I look forward to continuing to broaden the surfing spirit at UC San Diego and making our connection to the ocean even stronger.”

Burke’s scholarship was possible so quickly after the school started fundraising because they solicited “current-use” funds, which could be used to grant more scholarships in the near term.

What are ‘May gray’ and ‘June gloom’ anyway?

Looking to the future, the school hopes to grant two-year scholarships of $2,500 annually, like Burke’s, and additional two-year scholarships of $10,000 annually. To help make that a reality, donors have started building the Smith Surf Team Scholarship Endowment — which already stands at nearly $100,000, counting multi-year contributions.

Recipients will commit to remaining active on the surf team and in good academic standing to qualify. The school is taking a similar approach to boost its burgeoning esports program (competitive multiplayer videogaming).

People who are interested in donating to the endowment can visit this page . A school spokesperson mentioned that a chancellor’s matching challenge will amplify contributions through the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red Tricycle San Diego

The Best Ice Cream Shops in San Diego

Ice cream is synonymous with summer, particularly if you have little sugar babes running around. So, we scoured the city (and beyond!) for the most delicious ice cream shops near you. Read on for the scoop on where to go to satisfy your summer craving and indulge in a yummy frozen treat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fast Casual

Ike's adds San Diego location

Ike's Love & Sandwiches has opened in Sorrento Valley at 9430 Scranton Road in San Diego. "San Diego!!! You've shown us so much love, so you make it easy to want to open more SD locations," Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches," said in a company press release. "I created two new extra special sandwiches just for you! I have a place near Sorrento Valley and I'm so excited to have a brand-new Ike's to share Love & Sandwiches with you all."
SAN DIEGO, CA
AthlonSports.com

San Diego State Football: 2022 Aztecs Season Preview and Prediction

Brady Hoke's Aztecs are coming off a strong 12-2 season, and despite some personnel turnover, another trip to the Mountain West title game is within reach. San Diego State allowed only 19.8 points a game in '21, and the defense once again ranks among the best in the league with seven starters back - including end Keshawn Banks, linebacker Caden McDonald and safety Patrick McMorris. Virginia Tech transfer Braxton Burmeister is likely to start at quarterback, but Hoke and coordinator Jeff Hecklinski need to revamp a line with just two returning starters and must replace leading rusher Greg Bell. A trip to Fresno State on Oct. 29 is likely to decide the winner of the Mountain West's West Division in '22.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

An eclectic visit to San Diego

You could spend years in San Diego and still not indulge in every experience that makes up America's Finest City. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say there are hundreds of places worth your time and attention, whether you're looking for a family-friendly visit with children, time with friends along some 70 miles of coastline, fine dining, sports or shopping.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California Education
Local
California Basketball
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Sports
coolsandiegosights.com

Begin the adventure of a lifetime in San Diego!

Would you, or someone you know, like to embark on the adventure of a lifetime?. You can start that adventure this very moment. Sign up to become one of a select few: those who help sail famous tall ships right here in San Diego. Including the oldest active sailing ship in the world, Star of India!
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Peter Navarro spills many beans re San Diego politics

Bilbray looked like most congressmen from California do who commute every week back and forth on the red-eye from Washington, D.C., which is to say he was pale and wan and more than a little wasted. He also had a Nixonian film of unflattering, shiny sweat on his face, whereas, TV veteran that I was, I had put on a little powder makeup to smooth out any sweaty and shiny edges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc San Diego#San Diego Surf#American
kusi.com

Sam the Cooking Guy’s summer recipes you need to try for yourself

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s finally summer and Sam the Cooking Guy returned to the KUSI News studios to share some summer recipes you need to try for yourself. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and Jason Austell were lucky enough to try the delicious Garlic Bread Steak sandwich live on Good Morning San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Voiceof San Diego

What Experts Have to Say About COVID-19 in San Diego

New COVID-19 cases seemed to be declining in recent days. That trend didn’t hold. San Diego County reported more than 1,600 new positive COVID-19 tests on both Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the numbers back up to the mid-June surge level. There were also 10 new deaths and 24 new...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego's Stone Brewing sells to Sapporo

SAN DIEGO — Stone Brewing, San Diego County's largest brewing company, has been acquired by Japanese beer giant Sapporo's United States branch, it was announced today, June 24. "This is the right next chapter for Stone Brewing,'' said Greg Koch, co-founder and executive chairman of Stone Brewing. "For 26...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.
CHULA VISTA, CA
buzznicked.com

Enormous School Of Anchovies Looks Like A Giant Oil Spill In Ocean

If you’ve ever been to Southern California, you know that the beaches in La Jolla are some of the best around. That’s why it’s the perfect location for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego. Students from around the world go to school here to learn all about the ocean and the creatures that call the ocean home. But when they decided to investigate a large mass just off the coast right by their school, they had no idea they were in for such a wonderful discovery. And you will be amazed by it as well, I guarantee it. This is incredible ocean footage at Scripps Pier which was filmed by students of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the shots that were taken underwater were by Scripps graduate students Julia Fiedler, Sean Crosby, and Bonnie Ludka.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mediafeed.org

At $32.5M asking, this San Diego home could set a new record

In the hilly, seaside neighborhood of La Jolla in San Diego, a new cliffside mansion has recently hit the market. And it’s holding headlines with its ambitious asking price and endless list of customizations. Priced at $32.5 million, the custom-built house has the potential to earn a top spot...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: June 24-26 – Fire & Ice

Gotta dance? Check. Want a neighborhood celebration or two? Check. Hungry? Check, check and check. This San Diego weekend offers up the goods – and more. The season takes hold at the San Diego Museum of Art for Summer Fridays, when the Balboa Park attraction stays open until 8 p.m. And this week, for the kick off, admission is free. To coincide with the launch, the museum hosts “Expressions of Pride: On the Steps at SDMA” with performances by Disco Riot, Gilbert Castellanos and the San Diego Shakespeare Society, beginning at 4 p.m. Summer Fridays continue through Aug. 5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy