PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast & Month of Wrestling Podcast

Claudio Castagnoli aka Cesaro discussed his decision to sign with AEW during a press conference following the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event. “Sometimes, the stars align for a perfect moment. That’s what happened tonight. I hope Bryan is alright, I know Bryan will be back. It’s just a perfect fit. I just talked to Mox, we’ve been going back for 10-12 years, we’ve known each other for a long time. We used to ride together and work out together, we still do and still talk. It just fits. At the end of the day, I’m always looking for new challenges. Here in AEW, I’m like a kid in a candy store.”
