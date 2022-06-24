ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast & Month of Wrestling Podcast

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA big weekend is ahead and Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are here to talk about it on this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! They breakdown the entire Forbidden Door card...

www.pwmania.com

Comments

PWMania

WWE Stars React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, Claudio Castagnoli made his debut at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and despite the fact that many fans previously knew he was likely headed to AEW, he received the biggest reaction of the night. Not only were the fans and AEW wrestlers excited to...
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt’s New Ring Name Possibly Revealed via New Trademark Filing

Windham Rotunda, better known by his character name Bray Wyatt, recently applied for the trademark “Wyatt 6” for use in clothing. He has retained Michael E. Dockins, a trademark lawyer who also represents numerous professional wrestlers, including many who are employed by AEW. This does not imply that he is necessarily headed to AEW.
WWE
PWMania

Bianca Belair Addresses Recent Incident, Asks Fans to Respect Boundaries

Following a WWE live event, women’s RAW champion Bianca Belair posted the following on her Instagram story. “We drove 20 minutes from the venue, sitting at a red light… a fan just ran up to the window, tapped on the window trying to take a picture. Scared the sh*t out of us…
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Responds to Former WWE Star About Abortion Rights

The 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which provided federal constitutional safeguards for abortion rights, was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday morning. Regarding those who have voiced unhappiness with the choice, former WWE star Jaxson Ryker posted the following on Twitter. “Many post I’ve seen today are heart...
WWE
PWMania

Monday’s WWE RAW Featuring John Cena’s Return Nearly Sold Out

This Monday night, WWE will broadcast RAW from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. There are only 89 seats available for the event, according to WrestleTix. 8,051 tickets have been distributed, making the venue’s capacity 8,140. 4,325 tickets moved since the John Cena return announcement, making the show...
LAREDO, TX
PWMania

Jim Cornette Praises Tony Khan for the Way He Handled Jeff Hardy’s DUI Arrest

During his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette shared his opinions on a variety of topics. AEW President Tony Khan was mentioned by Cornette. Despite his harsh criticism of the company, Cornette did praise Khan for the manner he handled Jeff Hardy’s latest DUI incident, telling Hardy he could remain in AEW if he entered treatment, which Hardy did. The AEW star is currently suspended and in rehabilitation.
PWMania

MITB Stipulation Added to Kevin Owens’ Match on Tonight’s WWE RAW

For tonight’s broadcast, WWE has turned a RAW singles match into a Money In the Bank qualifier. Elias, Ezekiel, or their younger brother Elrod will be Kevin Owens’ opponents on tonight’s event, as per a prior announcement from WWE. According to the tweet below, Owens will now attempt to earn a spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.
WWE
PWMania

Latest Update on Jungle Boy’s Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jungle Boy is out with an injury. The popular star had previously been believed to be injured, but the nature of the injury was unknown. Dave Meltzer revealed Jungle Boy is out with a shoulder injury on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. There is no information on how long he will be out.
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Possibly Suffers Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

When Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, he became the interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Moxley was busted open during the hard-hitting match that followed a sling blade manoeuvre. On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed...
WWE
PWMania

Claudio Castagnoli Addresses His Decision to Sign With AEW

Claudio Castagnoli aka Cesaro discussed his decision to sign with AEW during a press conference following the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event. “Sometimes, the stars align for a perfect moment. That’s what happened tonight. I hope Bryan is alright, I know Bryan will be back. It’s just a perfect fit. I just talked to Mox, we’ve been going back for 10-12 years, we’ve known each other for a long time. We used to ride together and work out together, we still do and still talk. It just fits. At the end of the day, I’m always looking for new challenges. Here in AEW, I’m like a kid in a candy store.”
WWE
PWMania

Toni Storm Expresses Interest in Working for Stardom Again

Toni Storm recently spoke with TalkSport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about wanting to appear for Stardom again. She worked for the promotion from 2016-2018 before signing with WWE. “The good thing about AEW is you are able to...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 24, 2022

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. We begin with a look back at last week’s Unified Title Match and the return of Brock Lesnar to set up their match at SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring. We take a look at the reason why...
WWE
PWMania

Another AEW Star Reportedly Out of Action

With another star out of action just as a significant storyline was about to begin, AEW’s situation with injured wrestlers has gotten worse. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Jungle Boy is also sidelined due to an injury. Christian Cage and Jungle Boy have recently begun a feud, however Jungle Boy was not present at Dynamite this past Wednesday. There is no information available regarding the type, extent, or timing of the injury.
WWE
PWMania

Bret Hart Reflects on 20-Year Anniversary of Suffering a Stroke and WrestleMania 26

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart posted a photo from WWE WrestleMania 26 along with the following message on his Instagram page. “Walking down the aisle at Wrestlemania 26 in Phoenix. Today marks 20 years since I suffered a stroke. I chose this photo because there was a time when I didn’t think this moment would ever happen again, especially when I was struggling to turn my hand over, unable to walk or stand, and struggling to talk. When you suffer a stroke, the doctors never promise that you’ll have a full recovery. I still have some weakness on my left side to this day, but I’m very fortunate to be here today having recovered what I did. I will forever be grateful to the doctors and therapists at the Foothills Hospital here in Calgary and my fans around the world for their prayers. While the match itself will never be in anyone’s top 10, this moment represents one of my greatest victories.”
WWE
PWMania

Kazuchika Okada Comments On AEW Forbidden Door: “The Door Is Closed”

Kazuchika Okada is thankful following his appearance at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday night. Following his performance in the four-way match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship with Jay White, Adam Cole and “Hangman” Adam Page, the Japanese legend took to social media to thank the fans.
WWE
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Achieves AEW Milestone

Since beating Britt Baker in a steel cage match at the AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam in March, Thunder Rosa has held the title of AEW Women’s Champion. Since then, she has fought with the likes of Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose. When she was accused of “sandbagging” and “no-selling” Marina Shafir’s offense during a battle on AEW Dynamite earlier this month, she found herself in hot water.
WWE

