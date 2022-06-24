Rene Pinto behind the plate for Rays on Friday night

Philadelphia Phillies utility-man Yairo Munoz is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Munoz will operate second base after Bryson Stott was left on the bench versus San Diego's lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Munoz to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Cincinnati Reds. Belt will sit on the bench after Darin Ruf was moved to first base, Joc Pederson was shifted to left field, and Mike Yastrzemski was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant on 83...
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Clemens is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 36 plate appearances this season, Clemens has a .125 batting average with a .351 OPS,...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. Our models project Paredes for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
The Boston Red Sox did not include Bobby Dalbec in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dalbec will sit out Sunday's game while Franchy Cordero takes over at first base and bats seventh against Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale. Dalbec's 2022 hasn't quite gone as planned, with the...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Vidal Brujan is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Brujan is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. Our models project Brujan for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. De La Cruz is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. Our models project De La Cruz for 0.7 hits,...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi will rest on Saturday night after Kurt Suzuki was chosen as Los Angeles' catcher for Patrick Sandoval. Per Baseball Savant on 97 batted balls this season, Stassi has accounted for a 11.3% barrel...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Monte Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 11 plate appearances last season with Miami, Harrison had a .200 batting average with...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Velazquez is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Our models project Velazquez for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.8...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Knizner is out of the lineup for a second straight game while Ivan Herrera makes another start. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games while Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. He is catching for Adam Wainwright and hitting ninth.
Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Torkelson is being replaced at first base by Harold Castro versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. in 231 plate appearances this season, Torkelson has a .192 batting average with a .572 OPS, 4 home runs,...
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gregorius will start at shortstop after Johan Camargo was given the night off on the road. In a lefty versus lefty matchup against Blake Snell, our models project Gregorius to score 7.8 FanDuel points...
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Colorado Rockies. Miranda will take a seat after Kyle Garlick was named Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 99 batted balls this season, Miranda has recorded a 5.1% barrel rate and a .276 expected weighted on-base...
The San Francisco Giants listed Brandon Belt as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Belt will bat sixth and cover first base Sunday while Darin Ruf moves to designated hitter and Tommy La Stella takes a seat. Belt has a $3,000 salary on FanDuel for...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. d'Arnaud is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Dodgers starter Mitch White. Our models project d'Arnaud for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not include Austin Barnes in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Barnes will sit out Sunday's game as Will Smith takes over at catcher. Justin Turner will fill the designated hitter position while Max Muncy steps in at third base and bats fourth.
The Athletic's Joe Rexrode reported that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (foot) "looked terrific running around with his teammates" in spring practices. Henry's 2021 season was cut short by a foot injury that required surgery, but the star running back was able to make a surprising return for the Titans' post-season loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While he did not appear to be fully healthy in that game back in January, the 28-year-old seems to now be fully healthy heading into the 2022 season.
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Heineman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Heineman for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.4 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel points.
Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Plawecki will start behind the plate after Christian Vazquez was given at breather on Saturday evening. In a righty versus righty matchup against Shane Bieber, our models project Plawecki to score 7.1 FanDuel points...
