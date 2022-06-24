ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Staffing News from Programming

By Yolanda Sangweni
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a note to newsroom staff, Yolanda Sangweni, Senior Director of Programming shared the following announcement:. I have some exciting additions to the It's Been a Minute and The Limits teams to announce. Veralyn Williams (she/her) joined NPR this week as an Executive Producer overseeing It's Been a Minute...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

How I fell in love with pinball

On her first day as an official host of All Things Considered, Juana Summers shares some of the interests she's bringing to the position — from the issue of gun violence, to pinball. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. It's a big day for us here at NPR because as you've probably...
HOBBIES
NPR

Debt relief for veterans who say they were cheated by for-profit colleges

The government is settling a case that will grant billions in debt relief to students, many of them veterans, who say unscrupulous colleges cheated them into overpaying for useless degrees. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The Department of Education is settling a case that will grant almost $6 billion in debt relief...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NPR

Consider This from NPR

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has dominated headlines for the last few days, so much so that it almost eclipsed some major developments in a different long-running American debate - the Second Amendment and the fight over gun safety. Last week, the Supreme Court and Congress made big moves in opposite directions. We'll start on the legislative side of this split screen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Military women react to Dobbs decision

Military women say the end of legal abortion in many of the states where they are ordered to serve will lead to devastating choices for active duty service members and spouses. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Women make up nearly 1 in 5 service members in the U.S. military, and many of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

MUNA releases its latest album just in time for summer

MUNA: (Singing) Because that's just what I want, want, want. What I want, want, I want. STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: So much of a great summer song is a song that kind of gets you out on the dance floor, out into the world, out of your house. Even if you're just alone in your car, you still don't feel confined because the song is capturing a spirit of getting out there.
MUSIC
NPR

Where to find emergency contraception now that Roe is gone

Surveys show roughly a quarter of American women have, at some point in their lives, used emergency contraception pills to prevent an unintended pregnancy. This type of contraception is effective, safe and legal throughout the U.S., and yet researchers are finding it is not always available when people need it. NPR's Maria Godoy has this report.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farai Chideya
NPR

The story of Fred the mastodon

It can be tough to reconstruct a life in detail after 13,000 years. So allow us to present you something extraordinary - the story of Fred. Fred was born somewhere in the Midwestern United States and likely spent much of his early life at home. When it was finally time to forge a path of his own, he said goodbye to his family and set off into the wild.
INDIANA STATE
NPR

A tiny Victorian house mysteriously shows up at Golden Gate Park

The doll house-sized installation was placed atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump, with the message: "Where there is hatred, let us sow love." Officials say they have no plans to take it down. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Park officials in San Francisco say they don't know who's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NPR

One OB-GYN discusses why she opposes abortions

NPR's Susan Davis speaks with Dr. Christina Francis, board member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, about the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion. NPR's Health Policy Correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin contributed reporting to this segment. SUSAN DAVIS, HOST:. As we continue our coverage of yesterday's momentous Supreme...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NPR

'The Last Resort' unveils the destructive reality of beachside destinations

"The Last Resort" is a new book that looks at the rise and environmental impact of beach resorts. NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks to author Sarah Stodola. What comes to mind when you hear the word paradise? Chances are you're thinking of the beach - the pleasant sound of waves crashing into the sand, the sun toasting your skin as you relax with a book in one hand and a pina colada in the other. Beach resorts have become some of our favorite travel destinations. But behind their exquisite ocean views, massive pools and indulging on all-inclusive deals hide a darker reality. Sarah Stodola's new book is "The Last Resort: A Chronicle Of Paradise, Profit, And Peril At The Beach." And she joins us now. Welcome.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Oprah Winfrey Network#Programming#Executive Producer#National Public Radio#Lwc Studios
NPR

What happens when white women hypersexualize Asian women onscreen

And finally today, "Bridget Jones's Diary," "Girls," "Mean Girls," "Weeds," "Senior Year" - there's a whole catalogue of TV shows and films that people, women and girls especially, have enjoyed and even celebrated over the years for their quirky, funny, raunchy and high-spirited female leads. But if you've seen some of these, have you noticed something else? The Asian women characters - well, I'll let writer Elaine Hsieh Chou tell it the way she wrote it in her recent piece for Vanity Fair, where she said, quote, "the figure of the Asian woman might be hyper-visible or erased, but she is always a whore." And Elaine Hsieh Chou is with us now to tell us more about why she says that and why it matters. Elaine, thanks so much for joining us.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Texas law student talks about her current and future fight for abortion rights

Many young people are reckoning with a post-Roe reality. For student activists across the country, that means questions about what comes next. Nikita Mhatre is a student at the University of Texas School of Law. She's also co-president of a student chapter of If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice. Welcome to the show.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy