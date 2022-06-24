ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Meet Glen Cove High School's valedictorian, Teresa Melfi

Herald Community Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the tribulations of the past three years for high school students amid the coronavirus pandemic, the honor of being named valedictorian has new meaning this year. And Teresa Melfi, 18, tops Glen Cove High School’s graduating class of 255, with a GPA of 105.19. “It was a...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Salutatorian inspired to become a doctor by a Glen Cove physician

Doris Serrano, a senior and first generation Peruvian American, is Glen Cove High School’s salutatorian for 2022. After receiving the news from her guidance counselor, Doris said she was shocked, but also excited. She immediately called her parents, Juan and Flora Serrano, to share the news. “It definitely feels surreal,” Doris said.
GLEN COVE, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

The Valedictorians Of Jericho High School’s Class Of 2022

Jericho High School named eight valedictorians in the Class of 2022. These students demonstrated hard work ending with an unweighted 4.0 GPA. These students are proud to be graduating Jericho High School and moving on to the next chapter of their lives. Rebecca Cho. College: Princeton University. Major: Earth and...
JERICHO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Cove, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Local Officials Express Concern About Closing Glen Cove King Kullen

After an announcement that two King Kullen locations were set to close in Nassau County, including a location in Glen Cove that will close July 14, State Assemblyman Charles Lavine and State Senator Anna Kaplan sent out their concerns via a letter. The two lawmakers sent a letter to Norman...
GLEN COVE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Padilla to be named as New York City district superintendent

NEW YORK – Embattled former Newburgh school superintendent Roberto Padilla has been named superintendent for Community School District 7 in the Bronx, Chancellor David Banks and Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday. Padilla took a paid leave of absence from Newburgh after allegations surfaced of alleged inappropriate behavior toward...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

High schoolers given a little bit of relief from Regents

Sometimes real life creeps into the classroom. Just like the rest of school districts throughout New York state, students taking Regents exams this month in the Bronx and the rest of the city are feeling the impact of the pandemic and the trauma from a mass shooting in Buffalo. Due...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Work#Medical School#Highschool#Gpa#Binghamton University
fireislandnews.com

Point O’Woods: Fire Island’s Hermit Community

CLOAKED IN LORE and mystery, Point O’Woods remains elusive, even for many longtime Fire Islanders. Our recent glimpse into the reclusive community gives evidence of a Fire Island that is lush, green and feels forgotten by time. That said, it comes as little surprise that they were considered for state and national historic designation in 2021. Ultimately, they received an award of recognition by New York State for excellence in documenting their history, which is a well- earned achievement indeed. The Sunken Forest separates Point O’Woods from its eastern neighbor – Cherry Grove – two communities that could not be more different some say, but both communities evolved to pursue their own identities as they wish, which is in the true spirit of Fire Island itself.
POINT O' WOODS, NY
PIX11

Long Island teen defies the odds, walks at graduation

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Earlier this year, PIX11 News introduced you to Masha Benitez, an 18-year-old high school senior who raised more than $30,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, despite needing a life-saving double lung transplant herself. Benitez received the transplant just 39 days ago and this week defied the odds to attend her senior […]
LONG BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the fireworks display at Jones Beach State Park will take place on Independence Day, one week from today. The Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach will be a 25-minute dazzling display that will feature a variety of colors and sights illuminating the sky at Long Island's popular oceanfront park.
MUSIC
longisland.com

Bookstore Opening on Main Street in Riverhead

What seems like an anachronism is becoming a reality as the brick-and-mortar bookstore concept will be resurrected in downtown Riverhead. It’s harder and harder to find a real-life book seller these days but Jocelyn Kaleita is making it just a little bit easier with the opening of A Book Place at 489 East Main Street. She is taking over the former location of the Taste the East End boutique next door to Jerry and the Mermaid restaurant.
CBS New York

Heroes save former NYPD cop after he collapsed at Long Island restaurant

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. -- A Long Island man was ordering his favorite Italian food when he lost consciousness in a local restaurant. He had no pulse when Nassau County police raced to his rescue.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has more on some special first responders and the grateful grandfather whose life was saved.John Balestrieri and his wife, Barbara, were in their favorite Franklin Square restaurant."I ordered lasagna and a side order of sausage," John Balestrieri said.Suddenly, he slumped over in his chair."We never got to eat. He collapsed after he ordered his food," Barbara Balestrieri said.Two patrons -- a nurse and local...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
PIX11

2 runaway teens from Queens treatment center call home

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a Ridgewood treatment center with five other residents last week said he called home “because they hadn’t eaten in five days.” Tiffany Johnson said her son and the only girl among the group asked to be picked up on Kent Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer nixes age restriction on 385 homes planned at elusive Elwood site

A Long Island-based developer is altering its plans for a large development parcel in Elwood after learning that locals weren’t jazzed about becoming neighbors with a nearly 400-condo retirement community. Last week, the Beechwood Organization submitted a modified proposal to the town of Huntington for its Country Pointe at...
ELWOOD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy