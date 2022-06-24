ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse Bishop Callahan issues statement in support of Supreme Court decision

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – In the wake of the US Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade Friday, the Diocese of La Crosse released the following statement from Bishop William Callahan:

“We welcome today’s ruling by the Supreme Court, as we continue to proclaim a vision for our society that upholds the truth that every human life is sacred and inviolable—a society in which the legal protection of human life is joined to profound care for mothers and their children.

We intend our Catholic parishes to be places of welcome for women facing challenging pregnancies or who find it difficult to care for their children after birth, so that any mother needing assistance will receive life-affirming support and be connected to appropriate programs and resources where she can get help. These include numerous Pregnancy Resource Centers within the boundaries of our diocese and across the state, as well as the Pregnancy Support Services and Adoption Services of our own Catholic Charities. We will do everything in our power to raise awareness of, and to strengthen, that network of compassionate care.

We will continue to support laws that ensure the right to life for unborn children, along with legislation that ensures that no mother or family lacks the basic resources needed to care for their children, regardless of race, age, immigration status, or any other factor.

In addition, recognizing that more than 65 million children have died from abortion in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade, leaving an untold number of women, men, and families suffering in the aftermath, we also commit to reach out in healing ministry to those wounded by the trauma of abortion.

In these ways and more, the Catholic Church will continue to witness to the sanctity of all human life, from conception to natural death, and to work to build a true culture of life in our nation, a culture that lovingly embraces and supports mothers and children before and after birth, along with their families. In the midst of life’s sufferings and challenges, we will strive always to be channels of the love of our Lord, Jesus Christ.”

