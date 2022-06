Federal agents are working with local police to investigate the tampering with mailboxes in a Mississippi post office. Over the past two months, officials report that a few mailboxes in the lobby of the U.S. Post Office on Cherokee Street in Brookhaven have been tampered with. Mail has been stolen from at least one of the boxes. Theft of mail and crimes committed against the Postal Service are federal crimes and come under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Postal Inspector.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO