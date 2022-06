A police officer was severely injured after his squad car collided with another vehicle while responding to an emergency call in Lincolnshire, officials said. The Lincolnshire Police Department and Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District responded around 6:29 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Route 22 and Route 21 in Lincolnshire for a report of a vehicle […] The post Officer ‘severely’ injured after squad collides with car while responding to call in Lincolnshire appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO