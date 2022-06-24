CORRECTION: Former censured Aurora Public Schools board member not on primary election ballot

DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a New York law is likely to impact several states, but not so much in Colorado. Unlike New York, Colorado does not require a “special need” to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Here you have to pass a background check and a training course. CBS4 spoke with the Conservative Independence Institute and Mountain States Legal Foundation on their reading of the decision. Both indicated Colorado’s concealed carry law should stand because it does not make special requirements for why a firearm is needed outside the home. That provision was a key...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO