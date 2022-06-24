TPD: 1 arrested after man stomped to death outside Tampa 7-Eleven

TAMPA — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud scheme in which suspects used stolen mail from their victims. According to a press release, detectives with the department’s Economic Crimes Section conducted an extensive investigation into bank fraud and mail theft cases throughout Hillsborough County and were able to identify suspects. On June 23, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Tampa and found that the suspects had stolen numerous items that included sensitive personal information, including social security cards and credit cards. Reports state the search also resulted in the recovery of stolen firearms and ammunition, stolen laptops, stolen auto parts, stolen lawn equipment and other miscellaneous items.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO