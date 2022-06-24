ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TPD: 1 arrested after man stomped to death outside Tampa 7-Eleven

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - A suspect accused of killing a man in his 70s outside a Tampa convenience store early Friday morning has been arrested. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Moped rider dies in Venice crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A moped rider was killed late Sunday when he crashed in south Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the 72-year-old man was riding a moped east on Pineview Drive near Appian Way at about 11:25 p.m. when he slowed and overturned. He died at the scene, troopers said.
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Murder#After Man#Violent Crime#4943 E Busch Blvd
wfla.com

Teen shot in face while leaving her own birthday party, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An 18-year-old was shot in the face while leaving her own birthday party over the weekend, family says. Breanna Keys was hit by a stray bullet Friday in the 500 block of Marianna Street just before 9:30 p.m. WREG went to the scene and found several vehicles with bullet holes in them. Her mother, Latrice Kennon, said Keys and her boyfriend were both struck while leaving her birthday party.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Sheriff: Suspects stole mail for use in fraud scheme

TAMPA — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud scheme in which suspects used stolen mail from their victims. According to a press release, detectives with the department’s Economic Crimes Section conducted an extensive investigation into bank fraud and mail theft cases throughout Hillsborough County and were able to identify suspects. On June 23, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Tampa and found that the suspects had stolen numerous items that included sensitive personal information, including social security cards and credit cards. Reports state the search also resulted in the recovery of stolen firearms and ammunition, stolen laptops, stolen auto parts, stolen lawn equipment and other miscellaneous items.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

1K guns collected at Tampa buy-back event

The Tampa Police Department had to shut down its gun buy-back event early Saturday due to "huge interest" from community members who sought to safely dispose of their unwanted firearms, a news release from the City of Tampa said.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy