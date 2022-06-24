1 facing drug charges after Wausau crash

Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is facing criminal charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Police and rescue crews were called at 1:49 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of McIndoe Street for a vehicle that crashed into a tree. The driver and sole occupant was unconscious and not breathing.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Tanner Kroening, of Medford, was revived and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

After treatment, Kroening was arrested and transported to jail on preliminary charges of second-offense operating under the influence, possession of heroin, felony bail jumping and a probation hold.

No additional information was released.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.