1 facing drug charges after Wausau crash
Wausau Pilot & Review
One person is facing criminal charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.
Police and rescue crews were called at 1:49 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of McIndoe Street for a vehicle that crashed into a tree. The driver and sole occupant was unconscious and not breathing.
The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Tanner Kroening, of Medford, was revived and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
After treatment, Kroening was arrested and transported to jail on preliminary charges of second-offense operating under the influence, possession of heroin, felony bail jumping and a probation hold.
No additional information was released.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
