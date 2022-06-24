ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Hello,’ It’s Avril Lavigne: Hear the Pop-Punk Princess Cover Adele Classic

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Hello, it’s Avril.

In two new Spotify Singles released Friday (June 24), the crowned princess of pop-punk Avril Lavigne first reimagined her own track, “Love Sux,” as a peppy acoustic dance fest before putting her own spin on Adele ‘s 2015 smash hit “Hello.”

Spotify’s “Singles” series began back in 2016 to give artists an opportunity to re-record one of their own songs in addition to paying tribute to another artist — which is exactly what Lavigne did with her two new releases. On the new edition of “Love Sux,” the title track from her most recent album, she swaps out her original raging electric straps for acoustic guitar and dainty bells. And on her rendition of  the 10-week Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Hello,” she puts her signature belt to the ultimate test, soaring over an atmospheric choir of backup singers.

“I love Adele’s song ‘Hello’ and have been dying to do a cover of it,” Lavigne said in a statement of the song duo. “The ‘Spotify Singles’ sessions were a fun opportunity to finally do this cover as well as reimagine my own song ‘Love Sux’ as an acoustic version.”

Currently on tour, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter is still fresh off the February release of her seventh studio album Love Sux . She also just celebrated the 20 year anniversary of her debut album Let Go , which premiered some of her best known songs like “Sk8r Boy” and “Complicated,” by releasing an updated edition of the record including tracks that hadn’t previously been added to streaming services.

As it happens, one of Let Go ‘s biggest fans turns out to be Adele. In an Instagram livestream last year, she said : “Do you know what? I do like Avril Lavigne . Her first record, I listen to all the time. I think it’s such a great record.”

Stream Avril Lavigne’s new Spotify Singles below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Madonna Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses With Celeb Pals At Britney Spears' Wedding

Is that Madonna? The "Material Girl" singer looked unrecognizable as she partied the night away with celebrity pals at Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari. In an Instagram snap posted by Donatella Versace, the superstar posed alongside the designer, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. In the photo, Madonna's face did not move an inch beneath her large black shades. Fans took to the comment section to voice their concern over Madonna's stoic features, as one noted, "What happened to madonnas face? is she using the sunglasses to hide all the work she's had done," while another...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Adele
Person
Halsey
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Punk#Princess#Spotify Singles
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After-Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Vogue

Kendall’s Boxer Shorts Say Summer Is Here

It’s officially summer, so it’s time to get those pins out. And one leg-focused trend that’s emerged from the spring/summer 2022 shows is the haute spin on humble boxer shorts (courtesy of Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, and Valentino, to name a few). Some might consider the piece more appropriate for lounging at home, but lately, the It-girls have confirmed that boxers are perfect for breezing your way through a day of sweltering heat. Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble serves to underline the point.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy