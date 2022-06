In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has turned back the clock on women’s rights and, by extension, individual liberties for all of us. Reproductive privacy is in danger, and our current lack of digital privacy protections makes this problem even worse. A lot of data that companies collect on consumers can be used against people if state governments choose to prosecute individuals seeking or providing abortions.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO