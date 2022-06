CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Some Catoosa County CBD businesses are filing a lawsuit asking a judge to step in and let them sell Delta 8 products. Owners of "The Shoppe" and "The Shop by Stevie & The Moon LLC" are asking for a restraining order against Sheriff Sisk and The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force to prevent them from seizing products or making arrests.

