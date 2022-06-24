ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferris wheel officially removed from I-X Center

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The 125-foot Ferris wheel has officially been removed from the I-X Center in Cleveland. SkyFOX flew over the I-X Center Friday to see the empty dome on the roof.

The ride has been the central attraction of the I-X Indoor Amusement Park for the past 30 years.

Last year, Industrial Realty Group purchased stock in the I-X Center Corporation with plans to redevelop the facility.

The good news is the Ferris isn’t gone forever. Both the Ferris wheel and the zip line are headed to the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

