Houston, TX

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB World Shocked By Yankees' Performance On Sunday

The Houston Astros have come into the Bronx and silenced the Yankees' bats this weekend. After Cristian Javier led a combined no-hit effort on Saturday, the 'Stros are once again holding the Bombers hitless through the middle of the seventh Sunday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "Including the ninth inning on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reacts to boos from Braves fans

Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday. After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB fans frustrated after lengthy review yields bad result

Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants gave us another controversy with Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson playing prominent roles — just not in the way anyone expected. In the bottom of the first inning, Pederson came to the plate with one out and Austin...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Astros. LeMahieu will head to the bench after starting the past six games, a stretch in which he went 6-for-23 (.261) with one double, five walks, two RBI and two runs. Gleyber Torres will man the keystone and bat fifth for New York.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Bad day on basepaths

Berti went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mets. Despite reaching base three times, Berti didn't find his usual success as a runner. He got picked off at first base by Taijuan Walker in the first inning, then got thrown out trying to steal second in the ninth -- the first time Berti's been caught stealing since April 28, snapping a streak of 20 straight pilfers. The 32-year-old utility man is in no danger of losing playing time however, given his .318/.389/.400 slash line in 22 contests in June.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Leads off again

Rojas batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Detroit. This was the second straight game in the leadoff spot for Rojas, both against righties, as it appears manager Torey Lovullo is giving Daulton Varsho a break from that role. Since being hit on the right shoulder blade May 27, Varsho had gone 15-for-86 (.174) with a .428 OPS before delivering a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, Sunday. Rojas has experience as a leadoff batter -- a career 83 games started at the top of the order is his most of any spot in the order -- and has generally hit among the top three in the order since the middle of May. The infielder initially batted in the lower half of the order following a stay on the injured list that forced him to miss the first five weeks of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Dealing with sore foot

Acuna left Saturday's victory over the Dodgers early after fouling a ball off his foot, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna was replaced in the field by Guillermo Heredia in the top of the ninth inning after he fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that he was removed for precautionary reasons and did not suffer a fracture. Acuna can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receives Sunday off

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Thomas started the past 16 games and will head to the bench Sunday after posting a .317/.388/.400 slash line during that stretch. Daulton Varsho will man center field while Pavin Smith starts in right.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Activated, starting Sunday

The Rays activated Franco (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the Rays' series finale with the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco was on the shelf for just under a month with a left quad strain, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Cast off 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Banda for assignment Monday. Banda was booted off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with the Pirates needing to clear room for right-hander Miguel Yajure, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's game in Washington. Over his 23 appearances with Pittsburgh this season, Banda had languished in a middle-relief role, turning in a 6.41 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Riding pine Saturday

Berti isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .351 with a triple, two doubles, five runs, four RBI and nine stolen bases. However, he'll get a breather Saturday while Willians Astudillo starts at the hot corner and bats seventh.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA

