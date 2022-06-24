ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterman, IL

Wesley F. Koester, 89

WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesley F. Koester, age 89 of Waterman, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. He was born on February 13, 1933 in Rock Falls, IL, the son of Anton and Ida (Bruns) Koester. Wesley was united in marriage on April...

www.wspynews.com

WSPY NEWS

Randal “Randy” Lee Erickson, 70

Randal “Randy” Lee Erickson, 70, of Somonauk, Illinois passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his home in Lake Holiday, Somonauk, IL. He was born January 9, 1952 in Aurora, Colorado the son of Lesley and Bettie (Wald) Erickson. He was employed as a plumber and electrician for over 50 years. Randy served as a building inspector in many towns. He previously owned and operated Leslie’s Lounge and Slots in Somonauk, IL. He enjoyed rooting for the Cubs and Bears. He loved boating on his pontoon boat. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
SOMONAUK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rose J. Lenhardt, 92

Rose J. Lenhardt, 92, of Lake Holiday, Somonauk, IL formerly of Wheaton, IL. passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Somonauk. She was born August 29, 1929 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Angelo and Giovanna (Bertolino) Sciroppo. She married George C. Lenhardt on June 3, 1950 in Chicago, IL. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk, IL. Rose volunteered at Marion Joy Rehabilitation Center and DuPage P.A.D.S. She was a secretary for over forty years at Wiseman-Hughes of Wheaton, IL. Rose loved to cook for holiday dinners and was always ready to travel. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
SOMONAUK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Paul "PR" Hughes, 94

Paul "PR" Hughes, 94, of Earlville passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Oswego, IL. He was born December 30, 1927 in Earlville, IL the son of Clarence and Alice (Thompson) Hughes. He was a graduate of Earlville High School in the class of 1945. Paul was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. He married Judith E. Prater on September 12, 1953 in St. Theresa Catholic Church in Earlville, IL and they had 65 years together until Judi’s passing in 2018. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Earlville. He was the Postmaster at the Earlville Post Office for over 25 years. PR played for the Earlville Rangers baseball team in the late 1940’s. He loved attending to his garden and his daily visits over coffee with his many friends at the Earlville Country Club. He was an avid golfer for many years and won the club championship in 1978. He was a great creator of many unique recipes that he always shared with family and friends. Most were great, a few not so much. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to thank his many Earlville friends who would often stop to visit and make sure he was safe.
EARLVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four injured in crash south of Earlville

Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Earville at the intersection of E. 14th Road and N. 42nd Road Sunday afternoon. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Haley R. Rogers of Sheridan was heading east on N. 42nd Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at E. 14th Road. Rogers's vehicle was hit by 78-year-old Constance J. Miller, of Ottawa, who was northbound on E. 14th.
EARLVILLE, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

1155 S. Shore Drive, Crystal Lake

Welcome to this craftsman revival masterpiece! Stately and timeless, this residence is a centerpiece of the magnificent lakeside Gates community. Seated on prestigious South Shore Drive, this home boasts sophistication, size and a lifestyle that is perfect for so many! Old world workmanship meets today’s modern needs and style.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
qrockonline.com

NorthPoint Construction Disrupts Noel Road Homes

April 21st. Joliet Planning Commission votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–6-0 May 17th. Joliet City Council votes to approve Third Coast Intermodal–7-1 That’s how fast it happened. Northpoint’s plans for east of Rt. 53 and south of Manhattan Road have been stalled because they need a bridge to get over Rt 53, and multiple lawsuits have stopped any progress. Joliet, however, gave Northpoint the foothold in Will County it needed during a 7-1 City Council vote on May 17th, and Northpoint has hit the ground running. After more than six years of struggle, to the dismay of many residents on the north side of Noel Rd. who woke up one morning to the sounds of earth-moving machines. No door hangers. No emails. No phone calls. No notice.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man charged with killing mom, dog

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - A 26-year-old Illinois man has been charged with killing his mother and a dog in Plattville Saturday. Cody R. Sales, of Plattville, faces first-degree murder and aggravated animal cruelty charges. At about 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Kendall County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 6000...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Better Government Association

Hundreds More Black Chicagoans Are Pleading Guilty to Gun-Possession Charges. Here’s One Possible Reason Why.

This story is the first in a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. In March 2020, Doryion Booker was putting in extra hours driving for Uber to save up for his wife’s birthday present. The day before her birthday, a Chicago police officer pulled him over on the West Side for not having proper lighting over his license plate.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say

Police arrested an Aurora man who allegedly attempted to carjack someone at the Walmart in Waukegan shortly after he tried to carjack a woman near Lake Forest Hospital. The Lake Forest Police Department responded on June 15 to a reported attempted carjacking in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road in Lake Forest. The victim […] The post Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE FOREST, IL
cwbchicago.com

Our annual Chicago Pride Parade advice: enjoy the day, avoid the night

Nine years ago, we published our editors’ recommendations for enjoying the Chicago Pride Parade weekend safely. Unfortunately, everything we wrote then applies equally to this year’s celebration. Avoid Belmont. Leave at a relatively early hour. Trust your gut. Historically, there aren’t many problems during the parade itself. Flare-ups...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fredres sentencing set for Friday

Three things could happen in the LaSalle County Courthouse in Ottawa for 38-year old Donald Fredres, Jr. of Sandwich on Friday. Despite a 12-member jury finding him guilty of murdering his ex-wife’s parents in their rural Sandwich-Sheridan home in March 2021, Fredres could request removal of the guilty verdicts and a new trial if his public defender Ryan Hamer can convince Judge H. Chris Ryan.
SANDWICH, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Police capture major theft ring

After a string of retail thefts by an organized crew, the collaborative efforts of the Orland Park Police and Chicago Police Departments have resulted in the apprehension of two offenders. The offenders frequented multiple Ulta Beauty locations regionally and were responsible for the theft of over $200,000 worth of merchandise...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

“Can't Wait to Get Back Home;” a 150th birthday celebration in Sheridan

Your browser does not support the audio element. More than half of Sheridan’s 150 years have been shared by this trio. Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the years, Joyce Bernard, Cliff Michaelson, and Ron Larson have built a collection of stories, making you smile as wide as the bend in the Fox River below this surrounding farmland village.
SHERIDAN, IL
westchicago.org

Mosquito Control Spraying Scheduled for Tonight

Mosquito control spraying will occur this evening within the West Chicago Mosquito Abatement District, weather permitting. Applications are made by the District’s service contractor, Clarke. To be notified when future mosquito spraying will occur, please visit www.clarkeportal.com/hotline. For more information or to view a map of the West Chicago...
WEST CHICAGO, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Confidential Investigation Recommends Termination of Maywood’s Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong –

“Rather than uncovering evidence supporting her complaints, the investigation found a culture of fear and intimidation in Maywood created by Village Manager Wells-Armstrong.”. In March of 2022, Maywood Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong lodged a complaint alleging Mayor Booker was subjecting her to a hostile work...
MAYWOOD, IL

