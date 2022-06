HAMBURG, N.Y. — An extension has now officially been passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden that will help schools keep kids fed for additional months to come. At the onset of the pandemic, federal aid was offered to help school districts and families in the form of school meal waivers, one of which provided children with free meals regardless of income. Waivers were set to expire on June 30, but the extension now ensures free meals will be provided throughout the summer.

