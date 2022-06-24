ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Calls Out Wrestlers Who Try To Shame The Fans

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes called out wrestlers who, in his mind, attempt to shame wrestling fans and said they have a ‘victim complex’. It’s unknown who Cody may be referring to, but Rhodes...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
ewrestlingnews.com

Brandi Rhodes Posts Hot Photo To Promote New Show, More

Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter today to promote a new show titled “Brandi on the Rocks” that will be debuting tonight at 7:00 PM EST on the official YouTube channel of the Nightmare Family:. In other news, the latest edition of WWE’s “Top...
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
MMAmania.com

Tyson Fury agrees to seven-figure bet with Jake Paul: ‘You will need that $1 million for dental work’

Tyson Fury has agreed to sweeten the pot for his brother Tommy’s boxing bout against Jake Paul on Aug. 6, 2022. Paul and Fury were going back-and-forth regarding a big money bet on the results of the fight. Fury initially proposed $100,000. Paul countered with $3 million. Now, Tyson Fury has agreed to put up $1 million ... if “The Problem Child” has the money available to put into escrow.
PWMania

Becky Lynch Responds to Former WWE Star About Abortion Rights

The 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which provided federal constitutional safeguards for abortion rights, was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday morning. Regarding those who have voiced unhappiness with the choice, former WWE star Jaxson Ryker posted the following on Twitter. “Many post I’ve seen today are heart...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
The Spun

wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Star Reunites With Top NXT Star

“Hatchet” Samuel Shaw (FKA Dexter Lumis) and Indi Hartwell reunited Sunday during a USA Pro Wrestling event in Orlando, Florida. Shaw posted the reunion picture on Twitter with a caption befitting their former kayfabe relationship. Other current NXT Superstars such as Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez were also backstage...
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Defends WWE SmackDown Women’s Title In Dark Match

Ahead of their scheduled title match at WWE Money in the Bank on July 2, Ronda Rousey defended her title against Natalya in last night’s post-SmackDown dark match. Rousey ended up pulling out the victory by using her signature armbar submission to make Natalya tap out, according to “PWInsider”.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt’s New Ring Name Possibly Revealed via New Trademark Filing

Windham Rotunda, better known by his character name Bray Wyatt, recently applied for the trademark “Wyatt 6” for use in clothing. He has retained Michael E. Dockins, a trademark lawyer who also represents numerous professional wrestlers, including many who are employed by AEW. This does not imply that he is necessarily headed to AEW.
WWE

